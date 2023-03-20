Moro: Another APC govt’ll bring unending suffering for Nigerians

Senator Abba Moro represents Benue South Senatorial District on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the outcome of the February 25 presidential election and its implication for Nigeria, among other issues

You are the only serving senator who survived the 2023 National Assembly elections in Benue State. What was your experience like in the battle that gave you victory to return to the 10th Senate?

It is fantastic against the backdrop of the casualties of the exercise. One can never feel better than now. I feel very excited. But above all, for what has happened, I feel a sense of indebtedness to my constituents because they have kept faith with me. And I just pray to God Almighty to give me the strength and the wisdom to keep my own part of the bargain by delivering to them dividends of democracy.

What are these dividends of democracy you have in mind to deliver to your people?

In my first outing and in recent times, there were agitations from all over the place because my people need more requirements of life. And that means putting food on the table in the first place; being able to pay the school fees of their children, being able to pay their health bills and of course, carry on with life as normally as they can. And because you cannot put food on the table for everybody because you cannot give money to everybody, you must provide the enabling environment for them to explore their own potentials and live their own life productively to the fullest. And that means that the roads must be there. That means that if they are going to engage in small scale enterprises, electricity has to be there. If their children have to go to school and learn, it means that schools have to be there.

The institutional arrangement for conducive teaching and learning must be there; the classrooms must be there, the benches must be there. At the moment, children are sitting under trees and bare floors where they exist. Our education system has collapsed. How do I resolve that? I can do that by legislative intervention; convincing my colleagues here to ensure that our education system works again. And that means that as legislators, we must at our own level ensure that the lingering crisis between ASUU and the Federal Government is resolved. It is the first step to take, and of course, to secure the environment. I have started my own pet project on how to secure the environment for our people; secure the constituency for our people, and I have started pursuing it vigorously. And of course, they say health is wealth.

I have been able to construct four sets of health centres in four local governments out of the nine. I also intend to continue from where I stopped. What I have discovered from my visit home, when I traversed 102 council wards in my constituency is that my people are yearning for drinkable water in the 21st century. So, I have immediately started mobilising for the construction of mini dams instead of the gigantic multi-purpose dams that we want to engage in and which will not materialise. So, I have chosen to do mini dams in communities, so that all year round, they have water to drink.

These are some of the things I think we should do. You cannot imagine that I have voters who stay in the sun and in the dark. As I went home, I was with my constituents as late as 5.am. There was a day I left one of my constituencies after a meeting at 5.30 am; and I came into my house. The following day, I came into Abuja here. So, I left immediately without having a minute of sleep. So, you can see, in the wee hours of the day, our people were there waiting for us. And the sad aspect of it is that even minimal transportation facilities given to them, the leaders didn’t give to them. That is how much our people suffer to get us elected. So, I will definitely recommit myself to the well-being of our people. Honestly, we owe them a responsibility.

Now that the presidential election has come and gone, with all the agitations trailing it, how do you feel as your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was defeated?

Definitely, I am very sad that we lost the presidential election because I saw that the presidential election was for the PDP to lose. Ab initio, we set out to win this election but I kept telling my people that if we do not keep our acts together, that definitely, there will be problem. At a point, we felt that everything was in place because the level of intransigence, the level of insistence on the part of those who felt aggrieved was another thing entirely. It is very sad because I do not see where some human beings built houses and set out to destroy those houses.

It’s not done anywhere. In all decent democracies all over the globe, once party primaries have been conducted and winners emerge, people queue behind the candidates of the party to ensure they win because no human system is perfect. The case of the PDP is a very sad case and if you juxtapose this against the prevailing conditions Nigerians live in, and to imagine that in the next four years, we will be going from bad to worse, may God help Nigeria to survive it. And let me say this, at a certain point in time in politics, it is not everything that is politics.

When you consider the corporate interest of this country; our sovereignty, our everything, for the past eight years, I do not see how much sacrifice we cannot make in jettisoning our own individual primordial interest and take into consideration the overall interest of this country because you are placing the interest of over 200 million Nigerians into extreme quandary. Everything that is about bad life is what this election has thrown up to Nigerians; whether it is poverty, disease, insecurity and so on. Call it any name; that is what this election has thrown up to Nigerians.

Are you being pessimistic about the situation of the country?

Of course, I am pessimistic at this point. Who won’t be? Are there signals that anything can be better? Tell me one.

If we have a new administration, with new individuals occupying political offices, don’t you think that they can do things differently to improve on the state of things in Nigeria?

Yes, personality is going to change now from Muhammadu Buhari to Bola Tinubu and you are optimistic, you have hope? I don’t have. How would you describe the damage the G-5 governors did to the PDP in the presidential and National Assembly elections? Do you think that now that the damage has been done, I am here to do lamentation? You have been observing this thing; so you know what they have done. It is for you now as a journalist, as an analyst, to see whether they would have won the election or lost the election if they were together in peace. So, asking of their roles is just begging the question.

How would you assess the role played by the Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) in the February 25 elections, which is widely regarded as flawed?

Well, you can say it yourself if there was any impartial electoral umpire and the case we are talking about rigging, it is for Nigerians to judge. As you see me, I don’t really want to engage in blame game. What has been done has been done. All that we can do now is to try to salvage the situation. If the Federal Government cannot do it, maybe, the state can. If the executive arm of government cannot do it, maybe, the legislative arm can do it. But at the moment, I think INEC has lived below expectation because I was part and parcel of the amendment of the Electoral Act.

This is not what we expected; this is not what Nigerians had expected. This is not what the Electoral Act has provided for. If you cried for money and you cry for time, and everything was provided for you, the Electoral Act was passed on time. Money was appropriated, allocated and released on time, and you are telling me that you cannot upload results, and you are telling me that electronic transmission of results is not possible, and you are telling me that you cannot use Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the technology that is contained in the Electoral Act. Of course whatever they have done with manual collation of results certainly is illegal and this is what I want Nigerians to know, that the electoral umpire at the last moment, at the 11th minute, definitely failed Nigerians.

In the first sitting of the Senate after the presidential election, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, tried to convince members of the Red Chamber that electronic transmission was not part of what the National Assembly passed. Is it true that electronic transmission of election results is not contained in the Electoral Act 2022? How can he say that?

What was the hullabaloo about Section 84(52)? It was about electronic transmission of results. What was not passed, which we agreed that we were going to do in the 10th Senate was electronic voting. But the use of technology for accreditation and the use of technology to transmit results were passed. I can tell you that it was the last item that was passed in Section 84(52), go and check it. Check Section 84(51, 52, 53). Those were the contentious, controversial issues that were sent to the President for assent, and they were sent back to us, because we insisted that if this didn’t pass, that one would not pass and electronic transmission of results was certainly part of it. So, anyone who is talking from both sides of his mouth on the matter, it is his own business.

