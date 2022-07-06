Sports

Moroccan club Avadas appoints Gara Gombe consultant

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chief Executive Officer of Green White Green Sports Center Limited, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, has been appointed as a consultant to Moroccan Avadas Club, Casablanca.

A letter dated July 4, 2022 and signed by Director of the club, Rachid Nasraoui, said: “The Board of Directors of Avadas Club in Casablanca, Royal Kingdom of Morocco, after our very successful meeting at our stadium on 29 July 2022, hereby wish to appoint you
as our consultant to the International Ain Sebaa Cup, a football tournament for age group (11-12 years) taking place in Ain Sebaa from 3 to 7 November 2022.”

Gara Gombe, a notable personality in Nigeria whose influence has reigned for more than two decades, is mandated to nominate, screen, coordinate and mobilise the
participation of a minimum of four teams from different countries across Africa for the five-day competition.

Nasraoui expressed hope that Gara Gombe’s appointment would signal the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Morocco in youth football development and talent
mentoring.

Avadas specialises in football development and youth football and it is the first time the tournament is going international.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

ESIN: SUPER EAGLES BIGGER THAN NEW COACH

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…ex-international blasts NFF over timing of Peseiro’s appointment …says naming new coach now is a distraction     Former international, Etim Esin, has blasted the Nigeria Football Federation for the timing of the appointment of a new coach for the Super Eagles just few days to the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations […]
Sports

Why we are partnering Abuja All Stars competition –Nzenwa

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

A former Flash Flamingoes player and Chairman of Pan Marine Investment, Okey Nzenwa, has said they are supporting and collaborating with All-Stars of Abuja Veteran tourney because they want to increase the scope of the competition in the country.   The 1986 Flying Eagles invitee disclosed that he is in Abuja to partner with the […]
Sports

Athletics: Dare applauds Amusan for setting new African record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has said Tobi Amusan’s record-breaking run in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Paris last week is a further testament of Nigeria’s rising profile in sports.   The 25-year-old ran 12.41secs to break the nine-month-old African record she set last year at the Diamond League final in Zurich. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica