Moroccan club Avadas appoints Gara Gombe consultant

Chief Executive Officer of Green White Green Sports Center Limited, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, has been appointed as a consultant to Moroccan Avadas Club, Casablanca.

A letter dated July 4, 2022 and signed by Director of the club, Rachid Nasraoui, said: “The Board of Directors of Avadas Club in Casablanca, Royal Kingdom of Morocco, after our very successful meeting at our stadium on 29 July 2022, hereby wish to appoint you

as our consultant to the International Ain Sebaa Cup, a football tournament for age group (11-12 years) taking place in Ain Sebaa from 3 to 7 November 2022.”

Gara Gombe, a notable personality in Nigeria whose influence has reigned for more than two decades, is mandated to nominate, screen, coordinate and mobilise the

participation of a minimum of four teams from different countries across Africa for the five-day competition.

Nasraoui expressed hope that Gara Gombe’s appointment would signal the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Morocco in youth football development and talent

mentoring.

Avadas specialises in football development and youth football and it is the first time the tournament is going international.

