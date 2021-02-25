Morocco 2021: Eaglets to meet Algeria, Tanzania, Congo

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been paired in the same group as Tanzania, Algeria and Congo at the fast-approaching U-17 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Morocco. The draw conducted in Morocco on Wednesday put Eaglets in Group B as they look forward to winning their third African title.

The Nigeria side remains the best cadet team at the World Stage after winning five titles, although the current competition is just for formalities sake as it is not going to be used for the World Cup qualifiers. To get to this stage, the Eaglets finished second at the WAFU B Zone, after losing in the final to Cote D’Ivoire.

In Group A, host country, Morocco will be playing against Uganda, Zambia and Cote D’Ivoire, while Group C will see Cameroon, Senegal, Mali and South Africa, fighting for honour. Nigeria finished in 4th position in the last edition of the tournament that was held in Tanzania but qualified to play at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil. The competition in Morocco is slated to start on March 13.

