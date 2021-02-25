Sports

Morocco 2021: Eaglets to meet Algeria, Tanzania, Congo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been paired in the same group as Tanzania, Algeria and Congo at the fast-approaching U-17 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Morocco. The draw conducted in Morocco on Wednesday put Eaglets in Group B as they look forward to winning their third African title.

The Nigeria side remains the best cadet team at the World Stage after winning five titles, although the current competition is just for formalities sake as it is not going to be used for the World Cup qualifiers. To get to this stage, the Eaglets finished second at the WAFU B Zone, after losing in the final to Cote D’Ivoire.

In Group A, host country, Morocco will be playing against Uganda, Zambia and Cote D’Ivoire, while Group C will see Cameroon, Senegal, Mali and South Africa, fighting for honour. Nigeria finished in 4th position in the last edition of the tournament that was held in Tanzania but qualified to play at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil. The competition in Morocco is slated to start on March 13.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Olympics: COVID-19 countermeasures to cost some $960m – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tokyo Games organisers estimate the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for next year’s rearranged Olympics will run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million), Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japanese media had reported a day earlier that the total costs of delaying the Games for a year would run to 200 billion yen, reports Reuters. […]
Sports

EPL: Questions over lack of signings ‘disrespectful’ to Van de Beek – Solskjær

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær has denied he will be frustrated if Manchester United do not strengthen as markedly as Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, saying this would be “disrespectful” to Donny van de Beek. The manager has signed only the 24-year-old midfielder in the window, for an initial £34.7m from Ajax, but is also targeting Porto’s Alex […]
Sports

Ministry disclaims Pepple, alerts security agencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has alerted the general public, Corporate Bodies, security Agencies and the world’s Athletics governing body to be weary of the activities of Pepple SY who is parading himself as the Director General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. In a disclaimer notice signed by the Permanent Secretary of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica