Morocco 2021: Golden Eaglets to know opponents Wednesday

Five-time world champions Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at next month’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations when the draw holds Wednesday at the Monotel Dar El Barka Hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The ceremony, which will be conducted by CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, will commence at 13hrs GMT (2pm Nigeria time) and will be broadcast on CAF’s digital platforms.

Fatai Amoo’s charges made sure of a place in the finals after reaching the final of the WAFU B U17 Tournament staged in Togo last month, where they lost 2-3 to Cote d’Ivoire’s Baby Elephants. Both teams are flying WAFU B’s flag at the competition taking place in Morocco 13th -31st March.

Hosts Morocco, Algeria (North Africa); Cameroon, Congo (Central Africa); Uganda, Tanzania (East Africa); Zambia, South Africa (Southern Africa); Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria (WAFU B) and; Mali, Senegal (WAFU A) are the teams qualified for the finals and whose names will be in the pots on Wednesday.

Nigeria won the FIFA Cadet World Cup in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

