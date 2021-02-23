Sports

Morocco 2021: Golden Eaglets to know opponents Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Five-time world champions Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at next month’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations when the draw holds Wednesday at the Monotel Dar El Barka Hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania.
The ceremony, which will be conducted by CAF’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, will commence at 13hrs GMT (2pm Nigeria time) and will be broadcast on CAF’s digital platforms.
Fatai Amoo’s charges made sure of a place in the finals after reaching the final of the WAFU B U17 Tournament staged in Togo last month, where they lost 2-3 to Cote d’Ivoire’s Baby Elephants. Both teams are flying WAFU B’s flag at the competition taking place in Morocco 13th -31st March.
Hosts Morocco, Algeria (North Africa); Cameroon, Congo (Central Africa); Uganda, Tanzania (East Africa); Zambia, South Africa (Southern Africa); Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria (WAFU B) and; Mali, Senegal (WAFU A) are the teams qualified for the finals and whose names will be in the pots on Wednesday.
Nigeria won the FIFA Cadet World Cup in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Oduduru launches foundation, gives palliatives to homes

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria’s record holder in the men’s 200m and the second fastest man in the 100m behind Olusoji Fasuba, Divine Oduduru, has launched his Foundation in the country and at the same time reached out to the needy in the community. The foundation named Divine Oduduru Foundation according to the Texas Tech University graduate will cater […]
Sports

Rohr lauds Simon’s permanent move to Nantes

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has praised Moses Simon’s permanent move to French side Nantes FC from the Spanish Premiere division side Levante. Rohr who managed Nantes back in 2009 is delighted that the explosive winger who joined his former side permanently would be given more playing time than he had at Levante. Moses was […]
Sports

Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United suffered a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they were humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir. Basaksehir, formed only in 1990, claimed their maiden Turkish Super Lig title last season and had not scored a goal or claimed a point in their opening two games in the competition, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica