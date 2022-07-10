Morocco 2022: Abam seals second spot for Cameroon

…as Zambia top Group B with big win over Togo

An early goal from forward Michaela Abam and a late strike by Ajara Nchout handed Cameroon a 2-0 victory over Tunisia to claim second spot in Group B following their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals clash at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday.

Cameroon finish their pool play with five points, two behind pool winners Zambia. Tunisia have qualified for the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams and will meet the winner of Group C in the quarterfinals.

That will be South Africa if Banyana Banyana get a point in their final group game against Botswana on Sunday. Cameroon will face the runner-up in Group C, which at this stage is Nigeria in what would be a huge match-up in the Last 8. Zambia will meet Senegal in their quarterfinal.

The four semifinalists at this year’s African championship qualify automatically for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with two of the losing quarterfinalists having to go through a difficult route via the inter-continental play-offs.

Cameroon made the perfect start with a goal inside three minutes as Abam netted with a strike that had to be rubber-stamped by the Video Assistant Referee.

The Indomitable Lionesses almost added a second when Jeannette Yango flashed a shot from 25-yards just wide of the post with the Tunisian goalkeeper well beaten.

Abam had a chance for a second as she received the ball 12 yards from goal, but her shot was blocked and Tunisia were able to clear.

Tunisia goalkeeper Jabrani Soulaima was battling to read the game and when she came aimlessly for a long free-kick, that left an open goal for Abam, but her header went wide.

It was one of a number of occasions when Soulaima came off her line without collecting the ball.

Gabrielle Onguene should have doubled the advantage for Cameroon but Soulaima this time came up trumps with a fine stop to keep her side in the contest.

There were very few clearcut chances in the game as Cameroon largely controlled the cagey affair and Tunisia battled to create any chances of substance, rarely threatening the Central Africans’ goal at all.

Cameroon made sure of the win in the final minute as a great run and cross from Bella Rose laid a header on a plate for Nchout.

And Zambia secured top spot in Group B at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals following a thumping 4-1 victory over Togo at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Saturday.

Zambia finish their pool play with seven points from their three games, two ahead of Cameroon. Tunisia (three points) also advance as one of the best third-placed teams, while Togo (one) are out of the competition.

Zambia took the lead on 15 minutes when skipper Grace Chanda used her pace to break between the two Togo centre-backs, before sliding the ball past goalkeeper Ame Amouklou and into the empty.

The Copper Queens were utterly dominant and added a second with a fine strike from 35-yards by Ireen Lungu as the ball broke to her in the middle of the park and with Amouklou off her line.

Togo got one back out of nowhere as Yawa Konou’s free-kick from all of 40 yards looked innocuous, except Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali let it bounce in front of her, and then was defeated by the flight of the ball, leaving Afi Woedikou with a simple tap-in over the line.

But Zambia restored their two-goal advantage five minutes before halftime as Siomala Mapepa, who had been denied on a number of occasions by Amouklou, finally beat the keeper from a tight angle.

They scored their fourth when Mapepa’s looped cross fell just under the bar and captain Chanda headed in from literally a foot out.

*Courtesy: Mzansi Football

