Morocco 2022: Nnadozie out as Falcons, B’Bayana clash in Rabat

…Ebi relishes opener with SA

Super Falcons first choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, is out of the team’s first game of the ongoing Africa Women Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco.

Nnadozie is suspended from the game after receiving yellow cards in different matches of the qualifying series (against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire), meaning Israel– based Tochukwu Oluehi could be between the sticks for the team against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Monday night.

Nigeria and South Africa have another day in the sun as their women teams go to war for three points, in the opening game of Group C of the 12th AWCON which began in Morocco on Saturday.

Nine-time champions and FIFA World Cup ever-present Nigeria have not forgotten how, 10 months ago and on home soil, the youthful Bayana squad ran away with a spectacular 4-2 win in the final match of the first edition of Aisha Buhari Women’s Tournament.

Since then, however, the Falcons have flown with formidable wings, eliminating West African arch-rivals Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in the qualifying series for the WAFCON and coming close to stripping the ‘A’ Women Team of Canada in the second of a two-match tour in that country three months ago.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, who is the oldest player in the team at 39 said it was good that Nigeria would play against South Africa first. “Naturally, this is a very big game and we are looking forward to it,” she said.

“It is also a game that should be a good advertisement for African women football. When you have Nigeria playing South Africa at the senior women level, it is a treat. “Our objectives and expectations remain the same: to earn a ticket to the World Cup and to win the trophy.

“We will take it one match at a time. It is interesting to play South Africa first and we can move ahead from there. “For me, it is a good thing that we are playing South Africa first. It is a strong team and that will make our team to be strong and to give our best from the very beginning.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...