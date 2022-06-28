Sports

Morocco 2022: Pinnick charges Falcons to clinch 10th title

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, has told the Super Falcons of Nigeria to bulldoze their way to a 10th African title when they participate in the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month. Pinnick spoke on Sunday night while hosting the ninetime champions to a special dinner at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. “There is not much for me tell you about the need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of champions. You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire. “Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions. I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.”

 

Pinnick’s dinner guests included NFF Executive Com- mi t tee Member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Ms Aisha Falode; Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants; 25 players and Super Falcons’ backroom staff. Meanwhile, the Super Falcons’ contingent has landed in Casablanca, and already moved to Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat, where the team will camp for seven days before their crunch opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the same city on Monday, July 4. The Falcons will also play Botswana (Thursday, July 7) and Burundi (Sunday, July 10) in the group phase. All four semi-finalists in Morocco will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next year, with the fifth-placed team handed an opportunity to also gain a place through a Playoff Tournament taking place early next year.

 

