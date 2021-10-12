Sports

Morocco 2022: Super Falcons commence camping for Ghana in Lagos on Sunday

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons will intensify preparations for their 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana when they arrive camp in Lagos on Sunday.
Nigeria and Ghana clashed in the final match of the inaugural edition of Women Africa Cup of Nations in 1998, which the Falcons won 2-0. However, both strong stallions in the African women football race-course have been drawn to play each other for one slot at the next edition to be held in the summer of 2022 in the Kingdom of Morocco.
As part of their preparations for this potentially–explosive qualifying fixture, the Super Falcons featured in the USWNT Summer Series in the United States of America in June, testing their might against Portugal, Jamaica and USA senior women teams, and then featured at the six-nation Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament hosted by the City of Lagos in September. They had earlier taken part in and won all three matches at the Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya in February.
For the clash with the Black Queens, which first leg holds at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, October 20, Head Coach Randy Waldrum has invited goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Onome Ebi and Osinachi Ohale, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade and Regina Otu, forwards Asisat Oshoala (captain), Gift Monday and Vivian Ikechukwu, and 15 others.
There are also defenders Glory Ogbonna, midfielders Rita Chikwelu and Toni Payne and forwards Desire Oparanozie, Uchenna Kanu and Francisca Ordega.
The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, October 20 in Accra. The winner over two legs will join hosts Morocco and 10 other countries for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations next year summer.
ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:
Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA)
Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Glory Ogbonna (Umea FC, Sweden); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ayomide Ojo (Edo Queens); Rafiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens)
Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Goodness Onyebuchi (Edo Queens); Joy Bokiri (AIK FC, Sweden)
Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (Dijon FC, France); Vivian Ikechukwu (Rivers Angels)

