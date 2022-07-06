Sports

Morocco 2022: Super Falcons target three points against Botswana as Oshoala returns to Spain

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is another day in the hunt for points and Nigeria’s Super Falcons say they are ready to rekindle their campaign for FIFA World Cup ticket and the tournament trophy when they clash with their counterparts from Botswana on Thursday.

The Cup holders suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the opening match of Group C on Monday and know their work is cut out against table-toppers Botswana, who turned back Burundi 4-2 on Monday night.

“We feel bad to have lost the opening match, and against South Africa for that matter, but we have been able to put that behind us. We resolved immediately after the match that we will give what it takes to win all remaining games.

“There is no need for too many words. All we want to do is get the win against Botswana to restore our confidence, and then we can take things from there,” Captain Onome Ebi said on Wednesday.

First choice goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie returns against the Botswanans after missing the first match due to suspension, and the forced departure of Asisat Oshoala means the vibrant Gift Monday or Mexico-based Uchenna Kanu will start in the fore for the nine-time champions.

Midfielder, Rasheedat Ajibade, who scored the goal against the South Africans, is expected to again be the pivot as the Falcons search for early goals as from 9pm at the Prince Moulay Al-Hassan Stadium.

Coach Randy Waldrum could ring changes in some departments, with Glory Ogbonna likely to take her place at left back to allow the energetic Ashleigh Plumptre return to her accustomed role at centre-back alongside Captain Ebi, while Osinachi Ohale moves to right back.

Victory on Thursday will calm Nigerian nerves and allow the Falcons to look forward to Sunday’s encounter against Burundi with much confidence.

The team’s medical crew declared on Wednesday that Oshoala sustained a Grade 2 Medial Ligament strain in the sixth minute of the encounter with the Banyana on Monday, and would be out of action for between two and three weeks, with another one or two weeks period for recovery.

She is due to fly out of Morocco on Thursday after medics at her club, FC Barcelona Feminine, advised that she return to Spain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles can win next AFCON, defiant Rohr declares

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is upbeat about the chances of his team to win the next African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cameroon next year’s January. The German tactician led the team to third placed finish in 2019 thirdplaced after losing to Algeria in the semifinal but the former Burkina Faso coach […]
Sports

B’ball: Customs win Mark D Ball tourney

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria Customs were on Sunday night, crowned Champions of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Tournament, after inflicting a 61-55 defeat, on new Abuja franchaise Mo Heat, in the final of the Elite 8 tournament, played at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B, of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.   D’Tigers […]
Sports

No decision on Rashford operation – Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Newcastle suffer friendly defeat Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford has gone away to “reflect” on whether to have surgery at the end of the month. Forward Rashford saw a specialist last week and feels an operation is the only way of dealing with a shoulder problem that has troubled him for seven […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica