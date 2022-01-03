Sports

Morocco coach blasts Barca, big European club, FIFA

Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has hit out at Barcelona, FIFA and other big European clubs over the handling of the African players ahead of the 33rd African Nations Cup. Barca failed to release Ez Abde, Morocco player as AFCON kick off draws closer.

 

Before it broke that Abde was prepared to commit to Spain over Morocco, Halilhodzic spoke of the controversy yesterday. He said, “Barça is being the problem, they do not respect enough the African Cup of Nations.

 

“They, as well as the big European clubs and FIFA do not respect the tournament enough.” Halihodzic also said: “Abde never rejected the national team and I am convinced that he will appear for the squad next Monday, January 3.

 

We are counting on him because we need him.”

 

