Morocco creates Africa history, through to World Cup semis

The Atlas Lions of Morocco created new Africa history after becoming the first team from the continent to qualify for the Semifinal of the FIFA World Cup, defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quartertinal game played on Saturday.

 

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first half goal was enough to take Morocco to the semis, as they accounted for another too European side after defeating Spain in the Roundof- 16.

Portugal came into the game as favorites after dumping out Switzerland 6-1 in the round-of-16, but obviously Morocco was not an opponent to underestimate, after they stunned 2010 winners Spain in their previous game. Portugal enjoyed much of the ball possession in the opening half and hour, but Romain Saïss and his teammates stayed solid at the back, and fancied counterattacks.

 

With just three minutes of regulation time left to play for the first half, FC Sevilla’s Youssef En Nesyri connected beautifully to Yahia Attiyat Allah’s cross, to notch in pass goalkeeper Diogo Costa, as Morocco took a one goal lead for the break.

 

Morocco’s captain Romain Saïss was subbed off earlier in the second half for Achraf Dari, with Selim Amallah, Youssef En Nesyri, Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal, later on ceding their places to Walid Cheddira, Badr Benoun, Zakaria Akbouhal, and Yahya Jabrane. For Portugal, Coach Fernando Santos throw in experienced forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo, Vitinho, Rafael Leao and Ricardo Horta, but all their efforts were thwarted by goalkeeper Yasin Bono and co.

 

Walid Regragui’s side was reduced to 10 men following Walid Cheddira’s red card in added time, but the Atlas Lions claimed the win and became the first African country to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World. Previously, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana have all reached the quarterfinals.

 

