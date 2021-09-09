News

Morocco elections: Islamists suffer losses as liberal parties gain ground

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Morocco’s liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary elections, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists suffered a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed.

RNI, led by billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament. Another liberal party, PAM, secured 82 seats and the conservative Istiqlal took 78 seats, reports Reuters.

The PJD, which had been a coalition partner in the previous two governments, had taken only 12 seats after a count of 96% of all parliamentary seats on Thursday.

The results show a massive turnaround in fortunes as the RNI had won only 37 seats at the last election in 2016, while the PJD took 125.

RNI ministers controlled the key economic portfolios of agriculture, finance, trade and tourism in the outgoing government.

Turnout in Wednesday elections improved to 50.3%, up from 43% in 2016, as Morocco held parliamentary and local elections on the same day.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the king holds sweeping powers. He picks the prime minister from the party that won the most seats in parliament, who will then form a cabinet and submits it for the king’s approval.

The palace has the last say on appointments concerning key departments including the interior, foreign affairs and defence. It also also sets the economic agenda in the North African country.

New voting rules were expected to make it harder for bigger parties to win as many seats as before, which means the RNI will have to enter into coalition talks to form a government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PJD accused rivals of buying votes, without naming any or providing details.

Despite having been the largest party since 2011, the PJD has failed to stop laws it opposes, including one to bolster the French language in education and another to allow cannabis for medical use.

The PJD will move into the opposition if it does not win elections, former PJD minister Lahcen Daoudi told reporters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Air passengers decry rise in fares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…seek urgent attention to roads, railway       Nigerians who travel by air, have decried the “sudden” upsurge in air fares and urged the Federal Government to intervene to avoid poor patronage that could dwindle the fortunes of the aviation industry.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the air fares shot […]
News

Assailants murder woman in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A 45 -year old woman, Mrs. Motunrayo Olajide, has been reportedly killed inside her home in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital. It was gathered that the unknown assailants killed the mother of three at her residence located on 2nd Avenue, Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis. The deceased, according to a neighbour, […]
News

New Yam Festival: Court stops celebration in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

A Kano High Court, presided over by Justice Farouk Lawan, has stopped the celebration of this year’s new Yam Festival (IwajI) until the hearing of a substantive matter before it.   The annual ritual was scheduled to hold today in Kano. Also, the Court, in Suit No K/322/2020, restrained one Ikechukwu Akpudo from organising, assembling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica