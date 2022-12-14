Sports

Morocco faces French test on DStv, Gotv

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will aim to continue their fairytale run when they face defending champions, France, in the second semifinal match on Wednesday. The match will be live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm.

Morocco became the first African country to qualify for the semifinal of the World Cup after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The North Africans remain unbeaten in the tournament and have the best defensive record, having conceded just one goal.

France also became the first defending champion since Brazil in 1998 to reach the semifinals of the World Cup, courtesy of their 2-1 victory over England in the quarterfinals. They are on course to be the first country in 60 years to retain the trophy. French Striker, Kylian Mbappe, is the tournament highest goal scorer with five goals. The Atlas Lion’s Coach, Walid Regragui said it will be a mistake to focus on Mbappe.

 

