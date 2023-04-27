Sports

Morocco set to boycott AFCON U-17

All seems not be well in the camp of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglet group opponent Junior Atlas Lions of Morocco as they are set to pull out of the competition. The North African country is in the same group as Nigeria, Zambia and South Africa and with the update from Rabat, they are prepared to stay out of the tournament. Just like the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Algeria will host the U-17 African Cup of Nations and Morocco refused to take part in the CHAN competition after Algeria airspace was closed to Moroccan flights.

The president of the Moroccan Football Federation Fouzi Lekja last week admitted that they will travel to Algeria and the country’s football supremo on Wednesday morning reversed his decision after the airspace remained closed. The withdrawal will cost Morocco dearly, According to article 80 of chapter 34 of the competition regulations, “a withdrawal declared less than 20 days before the start of the final competition or during it, will result in, in addition to the loss of the entry fee, a fine of 150,000 US dollars, as well as the suspension of the association concerned for the next two editions of the African Nations Championship.

