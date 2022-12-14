Sports

Morocco vs France: Sodje harps on belief, confidence as Atlas Lions dare reigning champions

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

African trailblazers Morocco will endeavour to continue their magical World Cup 2022 journey when they face a monumental test of their mettle against current holders France in today’s semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium and a former Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Sam Sodje believes they can sustain their rollercoaster ride.

The Atlas Lions stunned Portugal 1-0 to reach the final four, while Les Bleus sent a dogged England side home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive, and either Argentina or Croatia will await the victors in the showpiece event. Harry Kane missed a penalty as the reigning champions prevented England from bringing football home in a memorable quarter-final. Aurelien Tchouameni’s thunderbolt and Olivier Giroud’s header either side of an accurate Kane penalty got the job done for France, although Bleus supporters were relieved and stunned in equal measure when the England captain blazed a second spot kick over the top.

 

Our Reporters

