Mortality rises by 40% as Africa marks one year of COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Deaths from COVID-19 in Africa have surged by 40 per cent in the last month, pushing Africa’s death toll towards 100, 000 since the first reportedcaseon thecontinent on February 14, 2020. This comes as Africa battles new, more contagious variants and gears up for its largestever vaccination drive. Over 22, 300 deaths were reported in Africa in the last 28 days, compared with nearly 16 000 deaths in the previous 28 days.

The continent is expected to reach 100,000 deaths in the coming days. Thirty-two countries reported a rise in deaths in the last 28 days, while 21 reported flat or falling rates. Africa’s COVID-19 fatality rate rose to 3.7 per cent during the last 28 days compared to 2.4 per cent in the previous 28 days and is and is now well above the global average. This spike in mortality comes as Africa’s second wave of cases which began in October 2020 seems to have peaked on January 6, 2021. The second wave spread much faster than the first and is far more lethal.

“The increasing deaths from COVID-19 we are seeing are tragic, but are also disturbing warning signs that health workers and health systems in Africa are dangerously overstretched. This grim milestone must refocus everyone on stamping out the virus,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa. In the second wave, as cases surged far beyond the peak experienced in the first wave, health facilities have become overwhelmed. Preliminary reports which WHO has received from 21 countries showed that 66 per cent reported inadequate critical care capacity, 24 per cent reported burnout among health workers and 15 countries reported that oxygen production, crucial for severely ill COVID-19 patients, remains insufficient. The one-year milestone comes as the continent faces the spread of new strains of virus.

Variant 501Y.V2 (also known as B1.351), first identified in South Africa, has been detected in eight African countries, while the VOC202012/01 variant (also known asB1.1.7) initially identified in the United Kingdom (UK) has been detected in six countries on the continent.

This week, South Africa announced that it will pause the roll-out of the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine because of a study indicating that the vaccine is less effective in preventing mild and moderate infection with the 501Y.V2 variant that is dominant in the country. “This is obviously very disappointing news but the situation is very dynamic. While a vaccine that protects against all forms of COVID-19 is our biggest hope, preventing severe cases which overwhelm hospitals is crucial,” said Dr. Moeti.

