Mortgage Bank gets director

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Olufemi Adeoye Fabanwo as an independent nonexecutive director. The bank said in a statement that Fabamwo had banking career spanning three and half decades in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until 2017. He graduated from Atlantic International University, USA with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in business administration. Fabamwo is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB). In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs.Tolu Osho, the appointment is subject to ratification by shareholders during the bank’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). He served in various capacities as director of the other financial institutions between 2010 and 2014. Fabamwo superintended over the regulation, supervision, and reform of Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), Finance Companies (FCs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and Bureaux de Change (BDCs). He was the director of the currency operations from 2014 to 2017.
