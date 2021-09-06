Business

Mortgage bank hires 6 directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Resort Savings & Loans Plc has appointed six nonexecutive directors into its board.

 

According to a notice signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Benedicta Sadare and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the newly appointed non-executive directors are Mr. Andrew Chikwelu Nweke, Mrs. Kudi Badmus, Mr. Peter Adejoh, Mrs. Abimbola Joy Komolafe, Mr. Anthony Edeh, Mr. Ahmed Dahiru Modibbo. Nweke is the founder and Managing Director of Amborg Global Resources (AGR) Limited, a leading engineering company offering integrated construction solutions and related services across Nigeria and Dubai.

 

He has technical expertise in policy development, community development, project management and optimisation. Badmus is a chartered accountant and currently the chief executive officer of Fort Capital Limited. Her experience spans banking  operations, treasury, finance and much more.

 

Also, Adejoh has profound knowledge and experience in information technology, banking, project management and consulting.

 

He is currently the executive chairman/CEO of Camey & Rock Platform Holdings, a diversified pan-African investment company. Komolafe has over 30 years of experience in various sectors which include banking, oil and gas and consulting.

 

She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Edeh is an experienced business leader with competencies in global financial management.

 

Modibbo is a lawyer with over 30 years of post-call to bar experience. He has technical expertise in administration, corporate transformation, strategy and corporate governance among others

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Expert to banks: Monitor loans given to states for housing

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

DOMESTICATION States tasked on domestication of National Building Code, Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law Mortgage finance institutions, real estate investors and other stakeholders have been advised to stop giving construction or project loans to any state unwilling to create the enabling environment to enhance affordable housing in their domains.     According to a former President […]
Business

Ministry approves firm’s interest in OML 113’s acquisition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan with agency

ADM Energy, a natural resources investing company, announced it had received ministerial consent from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to complete the transfer of a participating interest of 2.25 per cent in OML 113 from EER (Colobos) Nigeria to the company. Peter Francis, Non-Executive Chairman of ADM Energy, said: ‘’The completion of this deal consolidates […]
Business

Experts: Why reserve is declining as oil prices rise

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

• India, others importing less due to Covid-19 • Some oil cargoes are pledged to creditors   Although, prices of crude oil have been steady in the international market in recent times, rising to over $75 per barrel on Wednesday, the positives of the current situation in the oil market is yet to be felt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica