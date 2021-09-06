Mortgage bank hires 6 directors

Resort Savings & Loans Plc has appointed six nonexecutive directors into its board.

According to a notice signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Benedicta Sadare and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the newly appointed non-executive directors are Mr. Andrew Chikwelu Nweke, Mrs. Kudi Badmus, Mr. Peter Adejoh, Mrs. Abimbola Joy Komolafe, Mr. Anthony Edeh, Mr. Ahmed Dahiru Modibbo. Nweke is the founder and Managing Director of Amborg Global Resources (AGR) Limited, a leading engineering company offering integrated construction solutions and related services across Nigeria and Dubai.

He has technical expertise in policy development, community development, project management and optimisation. Badmus is a chartered accountant and currently the chief executive officer of Fort Capital Limited. Her experience spans banking operations, treasury, finance and much more.

Also, Adejoh has profound knowledge and experience in information technology, banking, project management and consulting.

He is currently the executive chairman/CEO of Camey & Rock Platform Holdings, a diversified pan-African investment company. Komolafe has over 30 years of experience in various sectors which include banking, oil and gas and consulting.

She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Edeh is an experienced business leader with competencies in global financial management.

Modibbo is a lawyer with over 30 years of post-call to bar experience. He has technical expertise in administration, corporate transformation, strategy and corporate governance among others

