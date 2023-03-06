Mortgage firm gets MD

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Sunday Olumorin as its managing director. A statement by the bank explained that he succeeded Olabanjo Obaleye, who has completed his tenure as the managing director. It added that the appointment was in line with the bank’s succession plan and had been confirmed by Central Bank of Nigeria. The statement raddef: “Having held various senior executive roles with the bank, Olumorin brings over 20 years’ experience of working across all areas of mortgage, finance, investments, consulting and real estate in Nigeria.”

