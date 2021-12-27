Business

Mortgage firm picks CEO

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A property development company, Roxbury Homes, has appointed Amanda Uju Udechukwu as chief executive officer. The company explained in a statement that the worth of experience Udechukwu had brought to the company would help to drive its expansion. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in insurance from the University of Lagos, with an exemplary career within the Real Estate business. Udechukwu was an executive director of the company since 2014 and has contributed immensely to its development. Before joining the company, Udechukwu was an actress and a model. As the new CEO, she would be tasked with continuing the company’s commitment to providing quality homes for Nigerians, with a core focus on making the homeownership process seamless and flexible.

 

Our Reporters

