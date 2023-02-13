Mortgage firm retires director

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, a Nigeria-based primary mortgage bank (PMB) has notified the Nigerian Exchange, shareholders of the bank and the general public of the voluntary resignation of Michael Omolaja as a non-executive director. The bank’s Company Secretary, Timothy Gbadeyan, said in a statement that until his resignation, Omolaja was an independent nonexecutive director, who served as the chairman of the Board Investment and Credit Committee. He obtained a diploma in law from the Lagos State University, advanced diploma in banking and finance from Lautech Ogbomoso and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from University of London, as well as a postgraduate master degree in intelligence and strategic studies from Osun State University. He was one time a member of Osun Tourism Board and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).
Related Articles
Telecoms: Collaborations for broadband gain momentum
Amidst several issues arising from the SIM registration suspension and its impacts on the sector, telecommunications forges ahead in the first quarter as the regulator rallied stakeholders for the implementation of the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. SAMSON AKINTARO reports One of the major events that shaped the ICT industry in the first quarter was the […]
Wigwe: We’ll helpSMEs fast track economic recovery
Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, has pledged the bank’s commitment to helping Nigerian businesses weather COVID- 19 crisis and set a course for recovery. He made this known after the bank secured loan support, worth up to $50 million from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). According to Wigwe, the funds will “help Access […]
Kenya Airways opts for aircraft hourly lease, saves $45m
One of the biggest airlines in Africa, Kenya Airways, has saved $45 million ((Sh4.7 billion) after it changed the lease terms on its aircraft fleet, opting for hourly rates in place of fixed costs. Kenya Airways Chief Executive, Allan Kilavuka, said the airline reached a deal with lessors in 2021 to only pay when they […]
