Mortgage firm retires director

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, a Nigeria-based primary mortgage bank (PMB) has notified the Nigerian Exchange, shareholders of the bank and the general public of the voluntary resignation of Michael Omolaja as a non-executive director. The bank’s Company Secretary, Timothy Gbadeyan, said in a statement that until his resignation, Omolaja was an independent nonexecutive director, who served as the chairman of the Board Investment and Credit Committee. He obtained a diploma in law from the Lagos State University, advanced diploma in banking and finance from Lautech Ogbomoso and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from University of London, as well as a postgraduate master degree in intelligence and strategic studies from Osun State University. He was one time a member of Osun Tourism Board and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

