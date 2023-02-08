Mortgage: PenCom enlists GTCO, Access, others as lending partners

The National Pension Commission (Pen- Com) has approved 29 commercial banks to provide residential mortgage lending services to Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders. PenCom in a document informed stakeholders that further to the list of Primary Mortgage Institutions approved to participate under the Guidelines on Accessing RSA balances towards Equity Contribution for Residential Mortgage, the 29 banks were also eligible to participate. The Commission assures stakeholders and the general public of its continued commitment to the effective regulation and supervision of the pension industry.

The listed banks include Access Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Ecobank Nigeria, Heritage Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Limited, Polaris Bank Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc and Standard Chartered Sterling Bank Plc.

