Mortgage refinancing: CBN revises guidelines for non-member banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed the provision of the regulatory and supervisory framework for the operations of Mortgage Refinance Companies (MRC). The reviewed guideline had stated that such companies, without its approval, were not permitted to extend total outstanding credit to any single borrower, which is equal to, or more than 20 times the value of the borrower’s shares with the particular MRC or 25 per cent of its shareholders’ funds unimpaired by losses. In a letter to all banks and other financial institutions posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said the review became necessary because the provision negatively impacts the mortgages sub-sector as it constrains MRCs from refinancing the mortgages of non-shareholder banks. Thus, the apex bank stated that “the restriction on non-member mortgage lenders from refinancing their mortgages with MRCs has been removed. MRCs are hereby permitted to refinance the qualifying mortgages of mortgage lenders that do not hold its equity, subject to compliance with all other relevant provisions specified in the framework.” Specifically, the regulator said that the provisions of the relevant section of the extant regulatory and supervisory framework had been revised. Accordingly, “the MRC shall not, without prior approval of the CBN, extend total outstanding credit to any single borrower which is equal to or more than 25 per cent of its shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.”
Vessels lift N113.6bn natural gas to Asia, Europe
Despite weak demand and low prices, Nigeria has commenced export of 675,691 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N113.6billion ($252.37million) this month to various destinations. The gas, which has started leaving Onne Port, is being ferried by 10 vessels as price hit $373.5 per tonnes in China. Although some cargoes have taken longer […]
Food scarcity looms as flood destroys over 25% rice harvest
•Two million tons lost in Kebbi as rivers overflows There are indications that the raging rain flood across the country would worsen Nigeria’s food crisis as over 25 per cent rice harvests in the country main rice producing areas of Nigeria’s north have reportedly been destroyed by flood. Sunday Telegraph learnt that floods washed […]
How NASS, others sabotage ‘buy made-in-Nigeria’ campaign
There are concerns that more Nigeria manufacturers will close shop before the end of the year not because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but rather due to the refusal of the National Assembly and most senior government officials to respect a subsisting presidential directive to patronize quality made-in-Nigeria products. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports The […]
