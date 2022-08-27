Arts & Entertainments

Moses Armstrong backs at movie set

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Despite his suspension by the Actor Guild of Nigeria, embattled Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has defiled all odds to make a return to his first love, as he shared images of his first movie set since his release. The actor, a former aide to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, was recently arraigned before a Magistrate court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for allegedly raping a minor. Besides James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, Armstrong is the second Nigerian actor to be entangled in an alleged rape case with a minor in recent time. Before his arrest and subsequent incarceration, the actor was suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the umbrella body of actors in Nigeria. A statement signed by the AGN Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda, stated that the actor has been suspended from acting and the guild’s activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Chacha Eke celebrates estranged husband on his birthday

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has celebrated her husband Austin Faani on his birthday. The movie star took to her Instagram page on March 18, where she celebrated her husband on his special day. The actress and Faani have been married for almost eight years. “Birthday Blessings To My Baby Tino. BestFriend, Husband, Daddy @austinfaani #18th […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pupil tops Twitter trends after breaking school rules

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a primary school pupil moved from one line to another after she was called out for all offences in school. The video showed that the primary school pupil identified as Bridget Bema was apparently guilty of breaking all the rules in her school. The […]
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ hits 100m streams in 103 days

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘Made In Lagos,’ Wizkid’s impactful fourth album and fifth body of work hit 100 million streams on Apple Music, the music streaming giant revealed on Thursday. The album hit the milestone in 103 days rendering the singer’s latest body of work second only to Sounds From The Other Side as Wizkid’s most-streamed album on Apple […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica