Moses Armstrong backs at movie set

Despite his suspension by the Actor Guild of Nigeria, embattled Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has defiled all odds to make a return to his first love, as he shared images of his first movie set since his release. The actor, a former aide to the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, was recently arraigned before a Magistrate court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for allegedly raping a minor. Besides James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, Armstrong is the second Nigerian actor to be entangled in an alleged rape case with a minor in recent time. Before his arrest and subsequent incarceration, the actor was suspended by the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the umbrella body of actors in Nigeria. A statement signed by the AGN Director of Communications, Monalisa Chinda, stated that the actor has been suspended from acting and the guild’s activities.
