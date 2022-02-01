Education

Moses Orimolade Varsity to take off Sept

…UI don, police chief for 3rd Dickson Awode lecture

 

Indications have emerged that the proposed Moses Orimolade University, owned and founded by Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide will take off in September this year.

 

The university named after the Baba Aladura/Founder of C&S Church Worldwide, the Late St Moses Orimolade Tunolase and to be located at Omu-Aran Kwara State, would have commenced academic and administrative activities last year, but for COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted human and economic activities in the last two years.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the 3rd Annual Dickson Adekunle Awode Memorial Lecture, Special Apostle Sola Opadere, while addressing journalists in Lagos on the third annual lecture and the 10th anniversary of C&S Movement Church, Victory District. Opadere, who said all is set for the take-off of the university, noted that a conference meeting of the church, slated for last week, was expected to harmonise plans for the smooth take-off of the private faith-based university.

 

“The church, C&S, has been doing well in the provision of primary and secondary school education across the country, the proposed university, with all its structures ready, is to further complement the efforts of the church in the provision and delivery of qualitative education to Nigerian children,” he said.

 

According to him, the main theme of the lecture, which is billed to take place on Thursday, February 3, at C&S Divine Blessing Cathedral, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos, is “Safe Church, Acceptable Worship.”

He said the first lecture, titled: “Safety of Worship Centres: The Role of Church Leaders in Contemporary Nigeria,” will be delivered by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo of Nigeria Police Force Annex, Lagos; while the second lecture, also titled: “C&S Tomorrow: Equipping Our Youths for Leadership Responsibilities,” will be delivered by Prof. Sunday Kayode Ajitoni of Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan (UI), respectively on Thursday, February 3 at Divine Blessing Cathedral, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos.

 

The lecture was instituted by Dr. Awode in honour of his late father, Special Apostle Dickson Adekunle Awode, the Chairman/ Leader of C&S Movement Church, Victory District, who died four years ago.

 

Opadere, who was supported by the Senior District Secretary, Sp. Ap. Lekan Fasekomi; Leader- In-Charge of CSMC, Victory District Headquarters, Sp. Ap Olukoya Leji and Personal Assistant to Dr. Aderemi Awode, Chairman/ CEO, Chemstar Group, Pastor Emmanuel Omototemi, however, pointed out that the themes of this year’s lecture were crafted to generate discourse on how the leadership of the churches should know how to secure the church and worshippers.

According to him, the church had realised that one of the most pressing issues in the country currently is that of insecurity, and that the lecture would go a long way in helping the leadership of churches to know their role as elders in tackling the issue.

 

Besides, he said: “We want the youth to be empowered in order to have adequate information and understanding about what we do and how we do them, most importantly why we do them so that we are not a variant in worshipping the same God under the same roof.”

 

