Moses Simon scoops second straight Player of the Month Award

Moses Simon’s sparkling form at FC Nantes has been rewarded for a second straight month after he was named as Player of the Month for September by the French Ligue 1 club. The fast winger won 53% of the votes for his second Player of the Month Award after he also won the award for August. Moses Simon scored a goal and provided two assists in September to outshine three other nominees. He remains the Assist King in Ligue 1 this season and has again been rewarded with another Super Eagles call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic later this month.
