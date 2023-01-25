Sports

Moshiri says Everton not for sale, close to securing stadium investment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has said the Premier League club is not for sale, but he is close to securing investment to help with building a new stadium.

Moshiri told the club’s Fan Advisory Board (FAB) that he is looking for help financing the construction of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in a video posted on the club website on Tuesday but recorded prior to their defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday reported that Moshiri had put the Merseyside club, who are languishing in the Premier League relegation zone and sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday, up for sale.

When asked to comment on the Guardian report by Reuters, an Everton spokesperson said the video posted on the club website made Moshiri’s views clear.

“The club is not for sale but I have been talking to top investors, really quality, to bridge a gap (in funding) on the stadium,” Moshiri told the club’s FAB.

“I can do it myself and the reason I want to do it is to bring top sport investors to Everton. We are close to having a deal done. It is not selling the club at all. It is bringing more expertise in terms of sponsorship, commercial development and a lot of specialist sport investors have this pool of knowledge.

“The stadium is the best-performing area of our operation at the moment: on time, on budget. Once we get through the current underperformance fans can start dreaming with me. The stadium was never a luxury for Everton. For us, it was a necessity.”

Everton have played every season since 1954-55 in the top flight, but have won only three of their 20 leagues games this term and sit second bottom of the standings.

Moshiri sought to reassure fans that the team can still turn things around.

“The ambition for Everton is always to be part of the elite,” he added. “We were part of the elite. Our goal is never to be in the bottom three. Our ambition is to play European football.

“We haven’t succeeded today but we have laid the foundation to do it. We’ll get there but we can only get there together.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool presented with Premier League trophy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years. Henderson received the trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990, during a spectacular ceremony after the champions beat Chelsea […]
Sports

Benzema wins Ballon d’Or as Putellas retains women’s prize

Posted on Author Reporter

  Karim Benzema was rewarded for his remarkable success with Real Madrid by winning the Ballon d’Or at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Monday, while Spain’s Alexia Putellas retained the women’s prize. Benzema, who is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, scored 44 […]
Sports

Oguntuase: Eagles ‘ ll fail again if preparation for 2026 worldcup doesn’t start now

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Jide Oguntuase has warned that the Super Eagles may again fail to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup slated to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico if the Nigeria Football Federation does not draw up a viable and workable action plan that will start to be executed immediately. Eagles failed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica