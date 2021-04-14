Sports

Moshood Abiola Stadium ready by May

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The contractor handling the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, has announced that the facility will become operational and ready to host football and other sporting activities next month, May. Fielding questions from newsmen during an inspection of the project at the stadium on Monday, the Executive Director, Avon Nigeria Ltd, Architect Adeniji Adesoji, revealed that the seed for the grass imported from Europe which will be planted this week will be lush green by the end of this month.

Speaking before conducting newsmen from one location to the other, Adesoji lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the contract completion date, assuring that the stadium will become fully operational in a month’s time. He said: “The contract was awarded last year under the programme of adopt a pitch policy, the brainchild of the Minister, Chief Sunday Dare.

The contract comprises the main pitch, the nursery, the scoreboard and the control room. We took over the project on August 31 last year and ever since then we have been working according to the programme specifications. “We would have handed over by now but we had issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because the main pitch involves bringing into the country, hybrid seeds from Europe.

It affected us. All the components of the scoreboards to be imported from Europe also affected us. “We had issues with the pitch, particularly the underground system like the sprinkler, but with the help of the ministry, we have surmounted this challenge. “The underground drainage system has been completed while the sprinklers have arrived the Lagos airport to be brought to Abuja to be installed this week. “The seeds are also in the country and we are supposed to start planting the grass seed this week and by the end of this month, the grass will be lush green at both the main pitch and the nursery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Sports Festival: FG readyto rescue Edo – Minister

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

The Federal Government may come to the assistance of Edo State towards hosting the 20th National Sports Festival expected to take place in Benin City from February 14th to 28th.   Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made the revelation at the just concluded 2021 Admiral Porbeni Boat Race in Abuja at the weekend. […]
Sports

Showmax launches live streaming service for EPL, LaLiga, othersOsimhen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Showmax, an Internet TV, has launched a new service, Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport.   Showmax Pro was launched in Nigeria on July 7 and features games from the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Premier Soccer League (PSL), as […]
Sports

EPL: Fulham take point from champions Liverpool, Palace deny Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0 Liverpool missed out on the chance to go top of the Premier League and were somewhat fortunate to come away with a draw from a game in which they were second best for large periods to an impressive Fulham. Mohamed Salah earned them their point, firing a low penalty under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica