Moshood Abiola Stadium ready by May

The contractor handling the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, has announced that the facility will become operational and ready to host football and other sporting activities next month, May. Fielding questions from newsmen during an inspection of the project at the stadium on Monday, the Executive Director, Avon Nigeria Ltd, Architect Adeniji Adesoji, revealed that the seed for the grass imported from Europe which will be planted this week will be lush green by the end of this month.

Speaking before conducting newsmen from one location to the other, Adesoji lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the contract completion date, assuring that the stadium will become fully operational in a month’s time. He said: “The contract was awarded last year under the programme of adopt a pitch policy, the brainchild of the Minister, Chief Sunday Dare.

The contract comprises the main pitch, the nursery, the scoreboard and the control room. We took over the project on August 31 last year and ever since then we have been working according to the programme specifications. “We would have handed over by now but we had issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because the main pitch involves bringing into the country, hybrid seeds from Europe.

It affected us. All the components of the scoreboards to be imported from Europe also affected us. “We had issues with the pitch, particularly the underground system like the sprinkler, but with the help of the ministry, we have surmounted this challenge. “The underground drainage system has been completed while the sprinklers have arrived the Lagos airport to be brought to Abuja to be installed this week. “The seeds are also in the country and we are supposed to start planting the grass seed this week and by the end of this month, the grass will be lush green at both the main pitch and the nursery.

