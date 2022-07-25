Sports

Moshood Abiola stadium wears new look

As the Sports ministry continues to revitalise and reinvigorate sports infrastructures around the country, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium playing turf is now wearing a new look and ready for use.

 

The turf had taken a blow after heavy utilization, however it has now enjoyed massive transformation, once again becoming fit for international utilization. In the aftermath of the Nigeria- Ghana World Cup playoff game, Minister for Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare promised that work would be done on the stadium and the minister kept to his word, as the turf has returned to a lush state.

This development was orchestrated by an increase in the quality of maintenance. The work done was also extended to the training pitches, as two of the training pitches in the stadium have now been brought up to standard for use.

After the revamp of the stadium under the Adopt-a-Facility programme of Sunday Dare, the pitch has hosted the Super Eagles, the Super Falcons, the Flying Eagles (U-20 Boys), the Falconets (U- 20 Girls), the Golden Eaglets (U-17 Boys), the Flamingoes ( U-17 Girls) as well as NPFL matches.

This led to a deprecation in the state of the turf. The work done now means the facility is once again ready to host games.

 

In addition to the revamp on the playing turf, the stadium now has new installed FIFA approved technical and players’ bench, as well as more effective underground water sprinklers.

 

