Moshood Salvador set to dump APC for Labour Party

Barring any last-minute change, a leader of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Moshood Salvador, will defect to Labour Party (LP), New Telegraph has learnt. A prominent member of Labour Party in the state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that Salvador would officially announce his defection soon.

The source claimed the former Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman was at the national headquarters of the LP to officially notify the party of his interest in joining them. According to the source, Salvador’s interest is to become the governorship candidate of the party in 2023. He said: “Salvador has declared his intentions to become our member and has met the National Chairman.

I was among the delegation that went to Abuja to meet with the chairman. “Salvador said some LP members in the state approached him to lead them. He is welcomed into the party but some of us are opposed to him becoming our governorship candidate. “We believed that he can’t work against Bola Tinubu’s structure in Lagos and we have also notified the national chairman about this development. We have encouraged him to vie for a senatorial seat.” Asked for his comment, Salvador said: “I think as a pressman, you need to be patient for events to happen before you make news. I don’t why you are asking this kind of question.”

