MOSIEND gives FG ultimatum to release Bayelsa’s OPL

The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality of the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Federal Government to release the seized marginal oil field which gave Bayelsa State the right of an oil prospecting licence (OPL) between 2003 and 2007, leading to the establishment of the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL)

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa, MOSIEND President, Kenneth Tonjo West knocked the Federal Government for revoking the licence formerly given to the state for no verifiable reasons.

The group warned that should the Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) and its subsidiaries incharge of awarding oil prospecting licences (OPLs) fail to return the said field to the state in 30 days beginning from Tuesday October 27, 2020, that government should expect grave consequences of its action.

MOSIEND argued that their call for the return of the oil field back to the state became necessary as the Ijaws, who produce the nation’s economic mainstay, have borne the brunt of oppression and marginalization for more than half a century since the discovery of oil in commercial quantities in Ijaw land, with no commensurate development in their communities across the states of the Niger Delta region.

The group described the recent directives by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to some Northern states to mine and sell the gold found in their respective areas as another reason for the Ijaws in particular and by extension the Niger Delta region to start controlling their natural resources, noting that the injustice meted out to the Ijaws has for years become unbearable.

