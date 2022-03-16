Metro & Crime

MOSIEND pledges to work with JTF to stamp out criminality in Niger-Delta

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The National President of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta
(MOSIEND), Kennedy West has assured that the group was ready to collaborate with the joint task force code named, Operation Delta Safe to make sure that all forms of criminalities are stamped out in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on Wednesday when the group visited the command at the headquarters Yenagoa, West said the group has come to appreciate the efforts of the command on their efforts towards the increment of crude oil production and deflecting the activities of the sea pirates and curbing all forms of unwholesome acts in the region.

The leader of the delegation said: “We are here to collaborate with the JTF because of our planned reorientation of the youths of the region. The essence is to reorientate on the need to uplift our lost values and vices that have demarketed our struggle and made investors reluctant to come to the region.

“We are vigorously fighting against it and we can’t fight against it without coming to the institution whose mandate it is to make sure that this place becomes investment friendly and we are happy that the command and has given us the consent to tour the communities to continue to preach against all forms of criminality and every other vices that have continued to make the place inhabitable for investors.”

Responding, the Commander of the Joint Task Force, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan said that the Command is going to collaborate with MOSIEND to achieve her aim adding that the command was ready to assist in any way possible to make sure that MOSIEND succeeds.

He stated that the Command is available to assist any time there is need for that

 

Our Reporters

