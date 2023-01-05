News

MOSOP alleges FG’s insincerity in Ogoni clean-up

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has accused the Federal Government of not being sincere in its execution of the Ogoni clean-up project, claiming that the entire process lacks transparency. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in a statement to mark the annual Ogoni Day, also claimed that MOSOP had been excluded from the clean-up exercise, therefore has no confidence in the exercise. MOSOP also called for proper restructuring of the Nigerian federation to guarantee the rights of the Ogoni people to function within such a federation as Ogoni people.

Nsuke said: “The Nigerian government has not been sincere in its execution of the Ogoni environmental clean-up exercise. The entire exercise lacks transparency, and does not have any community-based representation as MOSOP has been inexplicably excluded from participation and monitoring of the agency’s activities. “Whilewehavetheimpression that an audit of the exercise is on-going, the clean-up agency, HYPREP, continuesto execute bogus contracts. “We therefore demand greater transparency in the work of HYPREP, a halt in further contract awards pending the conclusion of on-going audit.”

 

