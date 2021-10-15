News

MOSOP alleges planned invasion of Ogoni by military

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has raised the alarm over what the group described as a planned military invasion of Ogoniland, claiming that the move is aimed at forceful commencement of oil exploration in Ogoni.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the allegation in a statement, also said that the Ogoni people were seriously endangered by the failure of the Nigerian government to commit to a proper cleanup and restoration of polluted lands in the area.

He warned against any planned military crackdown on Ogoniland as it would only result in killing Ogoni people who are seeking fair treatment in the country, even as Nsuke also said MOSOP, “will no longer be silent over the continuous use of the Nigerian military to harass, intimidate and kill the Ogoni people in desperation to force oil resumption in the area and will hold the NPDC responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Ogoni.” He said all legal measures would be deployed to bring perpetrators of violence in Ogoniland to account, and accused the government of “deliberately abandoning the Ogoni people and failing to provide security for them in its quest to justify the militarisation of Ogoni and frustrate the will of the people to inhabit a safe and peaceful environment.

