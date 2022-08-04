News

MOSOP blames Shell for fresh oil spill in Ogoni

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has blamed Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) for an oil spill that occurred yesterday in Bodo community in Gokana Local Government of Ogoniland. According to MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, the spills affected residential areas and community dwellers, forcing calls for people in the area to evacuate and avoid deaths in case of a fire. Nsuke in a statement said eye witnesses reported that; “the spills suddenly erupted within the residential area of the community, which strongly suggests an equipment failure.”

He also said: “MOSOP blames Shell for this spill and urges the company to take full responsibility to put out the spills, alleviate its impact on the community, curtail its spread and commence proper remediation and compensation as expected and in accordance with global best practices.

“This massive spill is occurring 11 years after UNEP released a damning report exposing Shell’s devastation of the Ogoni environment and on a day the Shell Petroleum Development Company is having an unannounced meeting with some government paid chiefs in Port Harcourt to cement its plot to re-enter Ogoni oilfields despite an overwhelming Ogoni objection, a move MOSOP has described as a divide and conquer strategy with potentials to spark off internal conflicts. “We have communicated with community leaders to cooperate with investigations and ensure that every detail about this spill is communicated to our secretariat as soon as possible. “We have communicated with community leaders to cooperate with investigations and ensure that every detail about this spill is communicated to our secretariat as soon as possible.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

