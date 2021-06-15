News Top Stories

MOSOP: Buhari must tackle insecurity head-on

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the rising security challenges in the country, by seeing criticisms as an alternative view that could be turned into an opportunity rather than an attack.

 

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement also called on the Federal Government to commit more efforts in the promotion of human rights, social justice and nation building.

 

Nsuke accused the government of failing to protect thousands of Nigerians who had been killed by bandits and blamed government failures for the free flow of arms in the country.

 

He noted that government needed to build public confidence in the system, show its commitment to fight terrorism, even as he condemned the retention of a federal cabinet member with alleged links to terrorist groups, saying the government should demonstrate its intolerance of such deviant behaviour by firing such cabinet members.

 

While stating that the world had moved away from an era when governments demonstrated strength on their own citizens with bans, he noted that the beauty of democracy lied in its commitment to guarantee free speech and tolerate dissenting opinions.

 

Nsuke added that Nigerians strongly desired fundamental rights and freedoms, pointing out that; “This has been expressed at various times and in various forms, including the recent protest against police brutality,” adding that it was important to address this gloomy outlook of our human rights posture, including the recent ban on Twitter

