News

MOSOP dismisses FG’s claims on Ogoni clean-up exercise

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni (MOSOP) has dismissed the claim by the Federal Government that 17 polluted sites in Ogoniland have been cleaned-up, stressing that up till now, the people of Ogoni still lack clean water despite the fact that it was provided for in the UNEP report. The President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke said that the Federal Government ought to be ashamed of what is happening in Ogoni where the preliminary stage of the clean-up exercise had been abandoned years after the kick-off of the programme. Nsuke further said that it is a shame that 10 years after a critical report was released about what endangered people’s lives, the government was more interested in deceiving people that no fewer than 17 sites out of over 100 polluted sites had been cleaned up.

He, however, argued that how did the government clean and certify the area when basic clean water had not been provided for the Ogoni people, while underground water in the entire area and beyond has been polluted. Nsuke, who noted that the Federal Government had continued to tolerate corruption in the Ogoni clean-up exercise despite public outcry, noted that the Ogoni clean-up programme had exposed systemic corruption and indecency in government. Nsuke further said that companies that did not meet the clean-up standard made the list of contractors for the remediation exercise, stressing that Ogoni people are not expecting anything serious in the exercise.

He said: “Why won’t they claim they have cleaned up Ogoni when they have wrecked the process with internal corruption. How do you certify an area to be clean when the people still drink polluted water caused by oil spills? “Just like the government claimed there was no damaging pollution in Ogoni until the UNEP report was released, they will tell you it has been cleaned even when we still live with crude oil in the soil and we will prove that to them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, EU, others develop accelerated basic education curriculum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government, European Union PLAN International and other development partners, have designed an Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) with a view to mopping up the over 10 million out-of-school children in the country. ABEP is an alternative Basic Education Programme developed for overage children and youths between the ages of 10 to 18, especially […]
News

Obaseki: We’re retooling economy to compete globally

Posted on Author CAJETAN MMUTA

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is retooling the state’s economy with impactful reforms and skilled youth population that can compete globally. Obaseki said: “We will continue to prioritize the needs of youths and harness their energy and innovativeness in our drive to grow the state’s economy and engender sustainable […]
News

Upper Sakponba: A community clutched by criminality

Posted on Author FRANCIS OGBUAGU

It is supposed to be a burgeoning community because of its closeness to Benin, the Edo State capital, but Upper Sakponba is besieged by some notorious characters, who have lowered the value of the area to a crime capital. FRANCIS OGBUAGU reports from Benin City For anybody familiar with Upper Sakponba, a suburb in Benin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica