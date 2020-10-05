MOSOP faults rights violations by security agencies

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has condemned the violation of rights of citizens by security operatives, urging governments at all levels to promote human rights, nation building, and a re-orientation towards patriotism.

MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, who spoke in Port Harcourt, blamed the political class for depreciating the Police Force to a tool for repression and political gangsterism.

He regretted that the Po-lice Force was no longer seen to be doing its primary duties of protecting all citizens but was being manipulated and compromised by the leadership class to repress perceived opponents.

He said: “Respect for human rights have been on the decrease and the abuse of citizens’ rights by law enforcement agencies like the Police is becoming a norm” “I believe in Nigeria but the treatment of my Ogoni people and other minorities is something I will want to see addressed. “The Nigerian Government must lead a new orientation to encourage citizens to have hope in our country and work for her greatness.

And that orientation must be founded on justice and fairness if it will succeed” , Nsuke said. While commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s admission of the decay in the Police Force, he urged him to undertake reforms to improve the quality and confidence of Nigerians in the system. ”

The case of Ken Saro- Wiwa and eight others is well known. An unfair trial which came with a lot of repression and torture from security operatives led to a death sentence and eventual executions.

Like this: Like Loading...