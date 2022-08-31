MOSOP: FG sabotaging economy by not meeting Ogoni demands

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has accused the Federal Government of sabotaging the country’s economy by not cooperating with MOSOP to meet the demands of Ogoni people. The President of MOSOP, Mr Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this while addressing a congress of MOSOP in Nweol in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, urged the present government not to make the mistakes of Gen Sani Abacha who thought that brute force will compel an end to the demand for basic rights made by the people. MOSOP, Nsuke noted, has at different times initiated moves to resolve the problem which is now documented in its proposal for the operation of an Ogoni Development Authority (ODA), adding that the longer the delay in discussing MOSOP’s proposals to address the problem, the more the Nigerian economy will suffer due to the huge revenue losses. Nsuke said: “MOSOP has shown its readiness to make the necessary compromises required to achieve some common grounds that will help resolve the Ogoni problem by proposing the operation of an Ogoni development authority.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...