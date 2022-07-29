MOSOP kicks as Buhari hands over Ogoni clean-up to N’Delta ministry

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has faulted the presidential directive transferring the supervision of the Ogoni clean-up exercise to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. The president of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement, said the directive will not address the corruption that has marred the Ogoni cleanup exercise, noting that the move only reflects internal skirmishes of government departments to outsmart each other.

Nsuke added that Mr President could have been wrongly advised on this decision, noting that the cleanup programme was originally under the supervision of the Petroleum Ministry, before it was moved to the Environment Ministry under President Buhari. Handing over the clean-up exercise to the Niger Delta Ministry, the MOSOP president pointed out, will not make any difference if the gaps that has given rise to the looting are not addressed.

Nsuke argued that the President would have stopped further funding of the clean-up programme and investigate the allegations MOSOP had made, stressing that the government appears to be evading the critical questions of corruption in the Ogoni clean-up exercise which ‘are monumental.’ He claimed that the entire clean-up exercise at the moment is highly corrupt and lacking in credibility and transparency, just as he said that the supervising ministries do not make any difference, but the outcome of the exercise is what matters.

