News

MOSOP, Ogoni community berate Shell over fresh oil spill

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) have joined forces with the people of Bodo community to condemn the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over a fresh oil spill in the area. The people of Bodo claimed that a fresh oil spill occurred in Shell’s facilities three weeks after another spill from their facility, prompting a street protest against the oil giant. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement urged Ogoni people to support the Bodo community to ensure that Shell is held to account just as he called for a thorough Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to prevent any cover up. He also stressed the need for a proper intervention in relief materials and the subsequent compensation and clean-up of the area, noting that the latest spills shows the deterioration of Shell’s obsolete facilities and “the company’s callous attitude towards human health and the environment.” He also urged the people to rise up to stop Shell from allegedly covering up the cause of the spill and downplaying its impact on the health and well-being of the community. “We are embarrassed to learn of the fresh oil spill in Bodo barely three weeks after a leak into residential areas of the same Bodo community from Shell’s facilities in Ogoni.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN boosts economy with N1.8trn, interest rate cut

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

  Intervention funds hit N3.5trn    Emefiele: Banks must reduce cost of credit to borrowers     To sustain the ongoing economic recovery and rein in inflation,  the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the lending rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by 100 basis point from 12.5 per cent to […]
News

Osinbajo: How FG delegation to Silicon Valley benefited Nigerian Startups

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says FG may revisit new NBC Code Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has outlined how his trip to Silicon Valley in the United States has benefitted Nigerian start-ups, some of whom have gotten funds to grow their business. Osinbajo disclosed this milestone when he spoke on the Fire Side Chat with Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of […]
News

APC suspends Gbajabiamila’s aide in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a legislative aide to the speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kolapo Alimi, for alleged anti-party. A letter of suspension signed by leaders of the party in Elerin ‘C’ Ward 09, Erin-Osun, Irepodun South LCDA, under the chairmanship of Alh Adebayo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica