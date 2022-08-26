MOSOP, Ogoni community berate Shell over fresh oil spill

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) have joined forces with the people of Bodo community to condemn the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over a fresh oil spill in the area. The people of Bodo claimed that a fresh oil spill occurred in Shell’s facilities three weeks after another spill from their facility, prompting a street protest against the oil giant. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement urged Ogoni people to support the Bodo community to ensure that Shell is held to account just as he called for a thorough Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to prevent any cover up. He also stressed the need for a proper intervention in relief materials and the subsequent compensation and clean-up of the area, noting that the latest spills shows the deterioration of Shell’s obsolete facilities and “the company’s callous attitude towards human health and the environment.” He also urged the people to rise up to stop Shell from allegedly covering up the cause of the spill and downplaying its impact on the health and well-being of the community. “We are embarrassed to learn of the fresh oil spill in Bodo barely three weeks after a leak into residential areas of the same Bodo community from Shell’s facilities in Ogoni.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...