MOSOP, Ogoni community berate Shell over fresh oil spill

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) have joined forces with the people of Bodo community to condemn the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over a fresh oil spill in the area. The people of Bodo claimed that a fresh oil spill occurred in Shell’s facilities three weeks after another spill from their facility, prompting a street protest against the oil giant. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement urged Ogoni people to support the Bodo community to ensure that Shell is held to account just as he called for a thorough Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to prevent any cover up. He also stressed the need for a proper intervention in relief materials and the subsequent compensation and clean-up of the area, noting that the latest spills shows the deterioration of Shell’s obsolete facilities and “the company’s callous attitude towards human health and the environment.” He also urged the people to rise up to stop Shell from allegedly covering up the cause of the spill and downplaying its impact on the health and well-being of the community. “We are embarrassed to learn of the fresh oil spill in Bodo barely three weeks after a leak into residential areas of the same Bodo community from Shell’s facilities in Ogoni.
Related Articles
CBN boosts economy with N1.8trn, interest rate cut
Intervention funds hit N3.5trn Emefiele: Banks must reduce cost of credit to borrowers To sustain the ongoing economic recovery and rein in inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the lending rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by 100 basis point from 12.5 per cent to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: How FG delegation to Silicon Valley benefited Nigerian Startups
*Says FG may revisit new NBC Code Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has outlined how his trip to Silicon Valley in the United States has benefitted Nigerian start-ups, some of whom have gotten funds to grow their business. Osinbajo disclosed this milestone when he spoke on the Fire Side Chat with Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC suspends Gbajabiamila’s aide in Osun
Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended a legislative aide to the speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kolapo Alimi, for alleged anti-party. A letter of suspension signed by leaders of the party in Elerin ‘C’ Ward 09, Erin-Osun, Irepodun South LCDA, under the chairmanship of Alh Adebayo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)