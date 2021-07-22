MOSOP: Oil exploration’ll resume in Ogoni after proper negotiation

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has told the Federal Government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that oil exploration will resume in Ogoni only after a proper negotiation between them and the people of the area. The apex Ogoni group said that the Ogoni people are very disenchanted over repeated and endless killing of Ogonis over an attempt to force oil resumption in the area against the wishes of the Ogoni people. MOSOP, in a statement signed by it’s Secretary General, Alex Akori, said there was need for proper negotiation with the Ogoni people for oil to resume after years of disagreement. It said: “MOSOP insists that oil resumption in Ogoni should only commence after a proper negotiation. We warn that the future of the Ogoni people cannot be decided by the Kuwaiti people nor can Douglas Fabeke decide on the future of the Ogoni oil which has cost our people so much in human and material sacrifices.
