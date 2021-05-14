MOSOP: Restructuring’ll strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), has added its voice to the calls for the country’s restructuring, stressing that it is the surest way to strengthen its democracy. President of the Movement, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Port Harcourt, the Rives State capital, also declared that the pervasive injustice in Nigeria gave room for lawlessness and lack of patriotism.

The MOSOP President accused politicians of using the ethnic card to divide Nigerians to avoid accountability for their misrule, noting that the promotion of ethnic interests only served the interest of those looting the country and deprived the people of the good life they deserve.

The MOSOP President noted that in an environment where there is so much agitation, it is right to consider ways of addressing these problems including restructuring as a way to restore peace and build the confidence of the people in the system.

He said it is ridiculous that a country so endowed like Nigeria will record an alarming rate of poverty, a situation blamed on a system that has promoted injustice and called for a change to get back our country on the path of peace and development. “It is unfortunate that the politicians are busy promoting regions instead of standing for the country but that is only because they are looking for some cover for their misrule,” the MOSOP President said.

“In all of the ethnic songs they are singing, how many jobs have they created, how many jobs are they protecting, how much are they advancing the building of infrastructure to support job creation and secure society?” he asked. Nsuke regretted that Nigerians were failing to be conscious of the political deceit and work to secure and build the country. He called for the restructuring of the country towards a more equitable system to assuage aggrieved groups.

