MOSOP: S’Court’s N17bn damages against Shell, punishment for atrocities

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has described the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the N17 billion damages awarded against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) as a punishment for the atrocities the oil giant committed in Ogoniland.

 

The apex court had ordered Shell to pay N17 billion to Ejama Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, dismissing the Anglo Dutch Oil Company’s request to vacate the N17 billion damages awarded against it in 2019 over oil spill in the community.

 

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who reacted to the judgement in a statement, described the judgement as a welcome development, stressing that the judgement was acceptable to the Ogoni people.

 

Nsuke said: “Shell is being punished for their atrocities in Ogoniland. To Ogoni people, this is a welcome development because they really accept the judgement. But the judgement alone does not address the concerns of the Ogoni people.

 

The Supreme Court decision on Shell makes no difference, as Shell has already been declared persona non-grata in Ogoni land and noth  ing emanating from Shell can be acceptable to the Ogoni people.

 

“Whatever strategy is being used to force resumption of Shell in Ogoniland without the people’s consent is not acceptable to us and will be seen as a deliberate attempt to further kill the Ogoni people.”

 

Nsuke, however, kicked against the alleged antics of the Rivers State Government towards the Ogoni issue, noting that the state government’s actions suggest that a war was being prosecuted against the Ogoni people.

 

Nsuke added that “the Rivers State Government has over time positioned itself as an enemy of the Ogoni people by its antecedents and recent attempts to force oil resumption in the area without the consent of the Ogoni people.”

 

He also blamed the Rivers State Government for allegedly providing the logistics that led to the 1995 hanging of Ken Saro- Wiwa and eight others, including the killing of an estimated 4,000 Ogoni people between 1993 and 1999.

