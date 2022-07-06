News

MOSOP to FG: Reverse $178bn oil loss via dialogue

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to use dialogue to address the Ogoni issue and reverse the huge revenue losses of over 29 years which currently exceeds $178 billion (excluding revenues from gas sales) since Shell’s exit in 1993.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the appeal while addressing a congress of MOSOP in Biara, Gokana Local Government Area said that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Sahara Energy are allegedly conspiring against the Ogoni people by sponsoring internal conflicts in Ogoni to force their way to resume oil production in the area.

Fagolo noted that the majority of Ogoni are against such a move because they expect the Federal Government to hold a dialogue with them on the way forward, which he added is embedded in the emergence of the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA).

The MOSOP leader further said MOSOP expects the government to take advantage of this fine opportunity to resolve this problem because “now is the best time to address the Ogoni problem, commit to Ogoni development and reverse huge losses in Ogoni oil revenue exceeding $178 billion.”

 

