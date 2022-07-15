News

MOSOP To FG: Stop using poverty as weapon against Ogoni

Posted on

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has appealed to the Federal Government to stop using poverty as a weapon against the Ogoni through alleged attempts to dictate the company that resumes oil exploration in Ogoniland. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this while addressing a congress of MOSOP in Biara, Gokana Local Government Area, said Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Sahara Oil are ‘symbols of genocide.’

Nsuke also claimed that the failure of the Federal GovernmenttoaddresstheOgoni issue for more than three decc cades is a form of genocide and is gradually pushing Ogoni people into extinction. He added; “The poverty and neglect of the Ogoni was having a devastating blow on the survival and security of the Ogoni people who live in an environment without basic infrastructure, no economy, no jobs and the government has been unable to provide security for the people. “Nigeria is taking advantage of the excruciating poverty in Ogoni and using it as a weapon against the people’s resolve to stand for human rights and justice.”

Nsuke lauded the resolve of the MOSOP congress and central committee decisions denouncing the moves by the NPDC, Sahara Energy and Shell to gain access to Ogoni oilfields forcefully, noting that such actions would threaten the peace of the entire Niger Delta. He added that the rejection is based on their actions that threaten the peace of the land and they do not share the ideals of the Ogoni struggle for justice and peace, and that they do not share Ogoni’s development goals and therefore were not wanted in Ogoni,” he said.

 

