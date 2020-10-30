MOSOP to protest criminal charges against Saro-Wiwa, others

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has appealed to the Federal Government to clear names of the late environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his kinsmen of murder charges, stressing that Ogoni were ready to embark on a peaceful protest President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, noted that the “Ogoni Nine” were unjustly hanged by a military tribunal set up by the Federal Government, under the late General Sani Abacha military junta on November 10, 1995.

He noted that if the mass protest fails, MOSOP would consider a legal action against the Federal Government, noting that they were denied the right to appeal against the rules of the Military Tribunal that found them guilty of murder and consequently sentenced them to death by hanging. Nsuke said: “We are not talking about whether or not a crime was committed, but the aspect that worries us is that the trial was not fair.

Despite that the men were executed barely 10 days after the judgement was delivered. But according to the law that sets up the Tribunal itself, they had 30 days to appeal. “Ordinarily, it would have been 90 days, but that tribunal set 30 days for them to appeal.

They were not even allowed the 30 days before they were hanged. That is the injustice we are talking about. “As far as MOSOP is concerned and as far as Ogoni is concerned, they were innocent men.

They were given an unfair trial and killed as murderers. There is not much we can do because they are dead already. What we are only saying is that their names should be cleared, because Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other eight were very dear to us (Ogoni). He further noted that a formal request had been sent to President Muhammadu Buhari to clear the name of Saro-Wiwa and the eight others, noting that by November 10, 2020, it will be the 25th memorial anniversary of their execution, and if nothing was done to clear their names, we shall protest against it.

“We also understand that it will go a long way in helping to resolve the larger Ogoni problems, as it will also build goodwill for the government if they are able to do this,” he added, insisting that Ogoni people will feel a sense of belonging if that is achieved. “At the moment we have not taken any legal action, not that we do not have any plan. But we want to see what can come out of this engagement. But definitely if by November 10, the name of Ogoni nine are not cleared we could consider further action.

“Those actions could include massive civil protest and maybe the legal action. At the moment, we have not taken any legal action, not that we do not have such a plan, but we want to see what can come out of this engagement,” Nsuke added.

