MOSOP: We’ve nothing to rejoice about PIB

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has dismissed the newly-passed Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) as the solution to the agitation in the Niger Delta region.

MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, in a telephone chat told the Sunday Telegraph, said that the PIB was a discriminatory law that protects oil firms from taking responsibility of the crimes they committed against oil producing communities.

Nsuke, who has warned the Federal Government against the dangers of oil exploration resumption in Ogoniland because the demands of the Ogoni have not been met, said: “The PIGB does not address the critical concerns of the oil producing communities.

It only adds to the list of discriminatory laws which we have challenged. It does protect oil firms from responsibility for oil spillages and we do not consider those provisions fair and just.

Like this: Like Loading...