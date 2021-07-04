News Top Stories

MOSOP: We’ve nothing to rejoice about PIB

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has dismissed the newly-passed Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) as the solution to the agitation in the Niger Delta region.

 

MOSOP president, Fegalo Nsuke, in a telephone chat told the Sunday Telegraph, said that the PIB was a discriminatory law that protects oil firms from taking responsibility of the crimes they committed against oil producing communities.

 

Nsuke, who has warned the Federal Government against the dangers of oil exploration resumption in Ogoniland because the demands of the Ogoni have not been met, said: “The PIGB does not address the critical concerns of the oil producing communities.

 

It only adds to the list of discriminatory laws which we have challenged. It does protect oil firms from responsibility for oil spillages and we do not consider those provisions fair and just.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Blasphemy: UNICEF condemns imprisonment of 13 year old

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Uchenna Inya

…seeks immediate review, reversal The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has condemned and sought the immediate reversal of the 10-year imprisonment with ‘menial labour’, handed down to 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Kano State government. Farouq was sentenced by the Kano State Sharia Court at Feli Hockey, Kano, haven been found guilty and convicted of […]
Top Stories

Doctors call off strike after NGF intervention

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has intervened in the trade dispute embarked on by the  Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD). NGF Chairman and Ondo State Governor, Kayode Fayemi had met with the NARD executive on Thursday last week and prevailed on them to call off the strike. Fayemi, according to […]
News Top Stories

FG: Nigeria won’t experience food crisis

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The National Food Security Council has assured Nigerians that there won’t be incidence of food crisis in the country. It acknowledged the current hike in the prices of food commodities, but said it would only last for a while as the new harvest season has begun with its attendant influx of fresh food items into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica