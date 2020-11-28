Health

Most Canadians could get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept – Trudeau

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Doctors believe most Canadians could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by next September rather than the end of 2021 as previously projected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Canada is in the middle of a second wave of the virus and daily cases regularly hit record highs despite increasing efforts by the 10 provinces to clamp down on businesses and curb gatherings, reports Reuters.
Officials say they could start approving the various candidate vaccines in December and distribute doses in the first quarter of 2021.
“Doctors have underlined that if all goes well, there is a very good chance that a majority of Canadians can be vaccinated by next September,” Trudeau told a regular briefing.
Less than two weeks ago, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Howard Njoo said “a large part of the population” would likely get the vaccine by the end of 2021 if all went according to plans.
“We’re in some of the toughest days of this pandemic,” said Trudeau, describing the expected arrival of the vaccines as a light at the end of the tunnel.
Officials face the massive challenge of administering the vaccine across what is the world’s second-largest country by area, much of it sparsely populated and remote.
Trudeau said the military would form part of a special national operations center to coordinate the logistics and distribution of vaccines.
“The Canadian Armed Forces will assist on planning, including to meet challenges like cold storage requirements, data-sharing, and reaching Indigenous and rural communities,” he told reporters.
“Canada is well prepared for large-scale rollouts of vaccines, but this will be the biggest immunization in the history of the country. We must reach everyone who wants a vaccine, no matter where they live,” he said.
Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, has appointed a retired general to lead its vaccine deployment force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Poor drug handling could cause death, affect efficacy – Nwako

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Dr. Charles Nwaora Nwako, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist, in this review highlights numerous consumer errors in drug handling and usage. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports Nature of drugs Drugs are not ordinary items of trade, but are potential poisons that could treat or harm if wrongly taken. The pharmacist is the health professional and legal authority that […]
Health

Report: FDA widens US safety inquiry into AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine study and will look at data from earlier trials of similar vaccines developed by the same scientists, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters. AstraZeneca’s large, late-stage U.S. trial has remained on hold since […]
Health

Fulfilling family planning commitment to save lives in COVID-19

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA examines

The sexual exposure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic could lead to increase in pregnancyrelated complications due to limited access to family planning commodities. REGINA OTOKPA examines government’s failure and possible ways of changing the narrative   Eight months after the first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, its crippling and devastative effects on society especially on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: