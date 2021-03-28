Most cancer children know when they’ll die

Childhood cancer is an issue no parent prays to experience. It is a traumatic experience that does not spare both the parent and the child. It is heart rending and emotional watching one’s child in pains or watching him make the passage to the world beyond, helplessly. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, Dr. Nneka Nwobi, founder of Childhood Cancer, said childhood cancer is a battle that still needs a lot of effort to combat. Against the backdrop of March 15 being ‘International Day for Child Cancer,’ (ICCD), she insists there was a need for Nigeria to be on her toes, raising awareness regarding the problem that could be avoidable

Will you say we’re winning the fight against childhood cancer so far?

I don’t think so. We’re currently talking around a 20 to 25 per cent cure rate but by 2030, we will be talking about 60 per cent in developing countries versus 80-90 per cent in developed countries.

With Covid-19, I lost a lot of cancer children, not only because of the cancer but because of the complications from the Covid as well, in the sense that a lot of children with cancer live outside Lagos, and getting into Lagos was difficult. I have a lot of children living in Ikorodu,

Otta in Ogun, Ibadan, and other places and getting into Lagos was difficult. There was no movement in Lagos; even last year, in September and October, parents joined a Zoom meeting to learn how to care for their children with cancer but as you know, not all parents can afford to buy data and smartphone.

So, not all parents were able to attend the Zoom meeting, and we haven’t started the party yet but we expect to start it this month and we’re hoping to exchange data with those parents, who can’t participate physically; so, that they can join through Zoom. I’m not sure why the emergency starts at night for children with cancer.

During the lockdown, curfew, security officers prevented parents from taking their children to the hospital, and even doctors were barred from coming out at night.

What percentage are we talking about in Nigeria as of 2021?

We’re anywhere between 18 and 25per cent in terms of survival rate.

What are the things we need to do to keep the children safe and alive before we reach the 60 per cent mark?

We need to keep things in place to make recovery go quickly, starting with raising awareness. As we always suggest, when there is political will, it is not difficult to do any of those things, and now, almost everyone is suffering from COVID, which, like any other disease, should be handled.

Allowing everything to calm down with COVID, is very painful and there are times that someone goes to the emergency ward and no bed space because everything has been constricted, so that there will be enough room for Covid.

What are the difficulties you’re dealing with specifically?

Medication, lack of knowledge, and diagnosis are all factors to consider. Making a diagnosis, unlike malaria or typhoid, is a huge task. Before you can diagnose cancer, you have to go through a slew of tests, and convincing the child’s parents that the child has cancer is much more challenging.

Some Nigerian parents are adamant about it.

Instead of seeking care from the hospital, they take the child outside and get another diagnosis, going to church, herbalists, and other places to get alternative treatments.

But they eventually return to the hospital for assistance because the other choices they thought were better, did not work out for them. One of the challenges for some parents who live in places like Ikorodu, Ota, Ibadan and others, is the gap.

They get up as early as 4 a.m. to get to LUTH on time and by the time they are finished in the hospital, it will be about 4 or 5 p.m., and they can begin driving back to their different homes. One of our greatest challenges is that some parents do not believe in children’s cancer.

What are the signs and symptoms that a child is likely to be diagnosed with cancer?

To begin, what is cancer? It has to do with cells. Our whole body is made up of cells, and when you think of cells, you can think of cancer. Brain cancer manifests itself in a variety of ways, including headaches, vomiting, slurred speech, and eye, e.t.c.

There are several signs but let’s start with censorial cells: if a child is constantly ill, he or she may have cancer; also, check the eyes for dark circles or dark spots around the eyes. If so, take the child to the hospital to be checked and check for lumps around the ear regions.

Secondly, lumps (the letter L stands for lump) should be checked to see if there are any lumps anywhere on the child’s body (the letter U stands for unexplained fever). When a child’s gums aren’t as healthy as they used to be and blood is gushing out of his or her mouth while brushing, you should get the child tested.

When an infant is born, he or she begins to achieve milestones such as leg control, vision, and standing, crawling, beginning to feed himself, etc.

A child who was doing all of this suddenly stops or you find that the child’s head is getting larger, something is wrong with that child’s head, and you should get the child tested. Kidney cancer can cause lumps in the abdomen in some children. Kidney cancer is most prevalent in children aged 2 to 5.

How would an uneducated parent be made aware of these symptoms in their children?

What we are also hoping to accomplish is that every Nigerian child goes for immunization from birth to the age of five years for vaccines.

So, we are seeking funding to go to the grassroots, to primary health centres, and educate healthcare givers. The signs and symptoms have been boldly written out in various Nigerian languages, so that parents who come there, even from pregnancy, when they go for antenatal, they sing songs even before seeing the health caregiver. They teach them this thing at the grassroots level.

So, we are working on educating the health caregiver, so that they can educate the pregnant women.

Is there government support for childhood cancer?

There aren’t certainly.

What steps are you taking in this regard?

They have the interior for well-being in the Nigeria Cancer Society. However, being a member of the Nigeria Cancer Society is one thing and being able to fight is another.

We need to persuade the government to acknowledge that there is a crisis by the size. With any policy, you have to make your case felt, not only in health but in other fields as well.

But keep in mind that many people forget about children when they talk; they focus more about adult cancer than childhood cancer. I know a few people who would dismiss you if you approach them to discuss childhood cancer. When I tried to speak to a doctor about childhood cancer in Lagos, he said, “Do you know how much it costs to treat a child with cancer?”

He mentioned that the funds would be used to help 5,000 children who are suffering from diarrhea. Since children are unable to speak up for themselves, they are relegated to the background, with adults being the ones that are often discussed.

How has it been as a voice speaking for the voiceless children? Would you say it has been suppressed?

It is not easy because there are so many projects for which we need partners. For example, in September, g o l d was seen a l l over Lagos in support of childhood cancer and in October, pink was seen all over Lagos.

So, let the government choose one colour, which will be displayed on a government billboard, Minister of Health’s office, the secretariat e.t.c., to create awareness for childhood cancer every year. At one time, we made banners to hang around Lagos but we were told that we needed permission.

There are so many things going on wrong in Nigeria. Someone said to me: “Madam, “I admire your work but I can’t take this banner from you because they would say I have collected money from you” and so, it wasn’t put up.

There are many things in Nigeria that are unpalatable but one of the ways to raise awareness is through media houses and what New Telegraph Newspapers have been doing through the years.

What are the chances of survival for those children who have cancer and are undergoing treatment?

It depends on the type of cancer and the point at which it was discovered. If it is stage one, the child’s chances of survival are good but if it is stage four or five, there isn’t anything anyone can do. When it comes to palliative care in Nigeria, I believe it is nill.

While parents abroad will agree that their children will die and begin to make the end of life period more enjoyable for them, Nigerian parents will never accept that their child will die. It is a death sentence in Nigeria if you tell anyone that they have cancer.

So, as much as we don’t want someone to die, if anyone comes in late and there’s nothing we can do, I’ll do whatever I can to make that person’s life as comfortable as possible. It’s very important to me because we have so many children whose primary concern is their parents.

One child told me that he knew he was going to die, but his only worry was his mother, whom he couldn’t tell because she would weep. Previously, two children in his ward had died and he was waiting for his turn to die. We want to start telling a child’s story every year because most children know when they are going to die.

The media isn’t really supporting us; we want to start telling a child’s story every year. There was one child who knew she was going to die but she wanted her mother to be away when she died. So, she kept sending her mother out on errands to buy her various items and she died before her mother returned.

Like this: Like Loading...